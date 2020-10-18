Nancy L. Jones

July 4, 1946-October 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Nancy L. Jones, 74, of Davenport passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in Davenport. Due to COVID, there will be no immediate services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.

Nancy was born July 4, 1946 in Davenport, the daughter of Gilbert and Helen (Whitaker) Prachar. She was united in marriage to Robert H. Jones on September 22, 1973. Prior to her retirement, Nancy worked as a secretary for Occidental Chemical Company in Buffalo, IA for 32 years.

She was a loving, generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She believed in helping others and supporting charities. She enjoyed spending time fishing with her husband, Robert of 47 years and caring for her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church of Davenport.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert, Davenport, her children: Todd (Susan) Saldivar, Marietta, GA, Jennifer (Dave) Jones-Gahagan, William Jones and Heather (Joel) Jones all of Davenport, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a brother, Charles (Gedone) Prachar, Florida. She is joined in heaven by her parents and a son, Mark Saldivar.