Suzanne T. Troncao

July 28, 1957 - October 9, 2020

Suzanne "Suzie" Todd Troncao of Davenport, Iowa, found peace in her home on October 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her strength resonated with all who were blessed to be in her presence.

Suzie was born in Riverside, CA on July 28, 1957, to Kathleen and Berdell Todd. She cherished her upbringing with her sister, Joy, brother, Bill, and a loving extended family. She married her first love, Frank Troncao, in California in 1977 and raised two sons together. The marriage would eventually end, but they remained friends to the very end.

She moved to the Quad Cities (Iowa) in 1992 and would find a career in hotel and restaurant management, while continuing to work with numerous local charities. Her "mama bear" character was heard loudly at her children's sporting events with her signature cowbell and exuberant cheering. She also loved to travel and attend festivals.

Suzie was the life of every event she attended: whether it was hosting birthdays and Christmas celebrations (wearing her elf shoes with bells) or just showing up for an impromptu barbeque in flamingo garb – you always knew when she was there. When she wasn't being the life of the party, she loved being in her garden with her adored dogs, Cheech and Bebe. She cherished creating spectacular floral arrangements or making very personal crafts for family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved children, Joe Troncao and his wife Sarah (Ogles) and Sean Troncao and his wife April (Kundert) of Davenport; her sister, Joy Esser and her husband Jim of San Francisco; her long-time partner and best friend, Joe Hemmingson of Moline, IL; her grandchildren, Ethan and Damien Troncao of Rock Island IL; nieces, Aurora Hartwig-Crain and her husband Tony of Rockville, MD and Elisa Hartwig, an education specialist in Guatemala.

Due to COVID-19, a family and friends memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flower or gifts, donations to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue or Gilda's Club will be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.