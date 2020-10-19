Natalie Hesse Regan

January 15, 1920 - October 17, 2020

Natalie Hesse Regan, 100, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, with the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.