Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret L. Hicks
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Margaret L. Hicks

June 21, 1941 - October 16, 2020

Margaret Louise Hicks, 79, of Davenport, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12pm at The Runge Mortuary.

Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Maggie was born June 21, 1941 in Elizabethtown, KY, the daughter of Willard and Marguerite (Skeeters) Lucas. She married Homer Hicks on August 26, 1958 in Pleasant Valley, IA. She had previously attended Freewill Baptist Church in Bettendorf before moving to Lebanon, MO, where they lived for fifteen years before returning to the area. Maggie loved to sing together with her husband, Homer, a musician.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Homer, sons: Lonnie (Arthur) Hicks, Rock Island, Rodney (Janece) Hicks, Bettendorf and Timothy (Leann) Hicks, Sioux City, IA; grandchildren: Dylan, Kinsey, Lauren and Trenton Hicks, great grandson, Harrison Hicks and siblings, Kenneth, Ralph, Rupert and Frank Lucas and Wanda Henning. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Rita Leonard, Ova Lee Lucas and Willard Lucas, Jr and half-siblings: Ruby, Eugene and Robert.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.