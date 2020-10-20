Roger A. DeVine

November 15, 1928-October 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Roger A. DeVine, 91, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ft. Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Donna (Loras) Reiter and Diana Woodworth; son, Steve DeVine; brother, Neal DeVine; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet; brother, Donald; and son-in-law, Jay.

