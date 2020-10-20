Menu
Roger A. DeVine
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Roger A. DeVine

November 15, 1928-October 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Roger A. DeVine, 91, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ft. Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Donna (Loras) Reiter and Diana Woodworth; son, Steve DeVine; brother, Neal DeVine; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet; brother, Donald; and son-in-law, Jay.

Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Wilma, Diana, Steve, Donna and grandkids, I am so sorry for your loss. Rog was always bigger than life and cherished every moment he spent with you all. He was so proud of you all! I was, and still am, honored that you welcomed me into the family. The memories will be with me for the rest of my days! Once you see here in heaven, please give Janet my best. I love you all.
Mark Varner
October 19, 2020