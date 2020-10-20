Janet K. Hull

September 18, 1946-October 17, 2020

PRINCETON-There will be no services for Janet K. Hull, 74, of Princeton, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded. Janet passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet K. Marquette was born on September 18, 1946 in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Wilbur and Hazel (Thomas) Marquette. Janet enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, playing cards, berry picking, coloring and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her children; Dawn Shadden of Princeton, Iowa, Rick Enyeart of Princeton, IA, Toby Wright of Camanche, Iowa, nine grandchildren, sister; Dorothy Marquette of Clinton, Iowa, brothers; Gary Marquette of Bettendorf and Mike Marquette of Camanche, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Sheri Marquette.

Memorials may be made to the family.

