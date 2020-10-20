Menu
Elaine D. Dahl
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Elaine D. (Ewert) Dahl

December 13, 1928-October 17, 2020

Elaine D. (Ewert) Dahl, 91, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Elaine was born December 13, 1928, to William and Regina Ewert in Rock Island, IL. She graduated from Rock Island High School. On January 28, 1950, Elaine was united in marriage to Leon "Lee" Dahl at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island. She enjoyed her life raising her family as a homemaker. Elaine was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Her hobbies included needlepoint stitching beautiful artwork, gardening, writing short stories and poems, and spending time with friends and family. Elaine had a book published in 2018, titled "Iowa Tales, A Collection of Short Stories and Poems" that featured her writing and needlepoint artwork.

Elaine will be missed by her children: Daniel Dahl, Timothy Dahl, Theresa Joy, Nancy Hall; eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, and a son, David.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA 52807
