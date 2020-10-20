Justin Curtis Ilg

October 7, 1988-October 16, 2020

Justin Curtis Ilg, 32, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a two-and-a-half-year courageous battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on October 22, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, face coverings must be used along with social distancing practiced. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on October 23, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Justin was born on October 7, 1988, to Larry and Sherrie (Curtis) Ilg, in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Class of 2007, and then went on to Minnesota State Community and Technical College earning a degree in Powersports Technology in 2010. He continued his education at Mount Mercy University earning a BA in Business Management in January 2020. Justin was currently employed at Collins Aerospace.

Justin was united in marriage to Tasia Flaucher on September 16, 2017, in Tiffin, IA. He adored his goldendoodle, Maggie, who was a faithful companion throughout his journey.

Cars, golfing, powersports, cheering on his sports teams, and spending time with friends and family are what Justin enjoyed most. He could also be found in the garage or with his dad in his free time. Justin was kind-hearted, selfless, humble, and loved his family. He was a friend to all who were blessed to know him. He left us too soon and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Melvin George Ilg, and a cousin, Reece Charles Ilg.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of three years, Tasia Ilg; his parents, Larry and Sherrie Ilg, Swisher, IA; sister, Melissa (Oliver) East, New Berlin, WI; brother, Bryan (Stephanie) Ilg, Coralville, IA; grandparents, David and Marcia Curtis, Princeton, IA, and Beverly Ilg, DeWitt, IA; nieces and nephews, Felix, Isaac, and Chloe East, and Ellasyn and Deacon Ilg. Also cherishing his memory are six aunts and uncles, nine cousins, and their families.

Justin always enjoyed the outdoors, so we extend an invitation to plant a tree in his memory anywhere you are able.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a memorial contribution to Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Memorial Trees, American Cancer Society, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, or family.

