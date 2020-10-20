Landen Franzen

March 29, 2007-October 15, 2020

FULTON-Landen Franzen was a compassionate, loving and fun, Son, Grandson, Brother, Nephew and friend. Landen passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Law-Jones Savanna, followed by a private service and burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established for Landen.

Landen was born March 29, 2007 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Nathan and Sara (Hartson) Franzen. Landen attended Fulton Schools and was currently in the eighth-grade at the Fulton Middle School. He loved everyone. He was giving, fun-loving, strong, and tender-hearted.

He looked up to others and one day, dreamt of becoming a Marine, following his stepfather Derek's path. He liked working when he could, mowing for Papaw Fraley and even helping tear down a barn in Kentucky for extended family. He enjoyed when Uncle Randy taught him to fish and he liked to work-out and play video games.

Landen will be forever missed by his mother, Sara (Derek) VenHuizen of Fulton; his father, Nathan (Carrie Greene) Franzen of Clinton; two sisters, Justice Hartson and Kaylynn Franzen; three step brothers, Broden, Ezekial "Zeke", and Matthew VenHuizen; Maternal grandparents, Bobby "BJ" and Rhonda Fraley of Fulton; paternal grandparents, Scott Franzen of Sabula and Deb Ehredt of Clinton; a nephew, Hayes; many aunts, uncles and friends. Landon is preceded in death by an uncle, Grant Franzen and a great uncle, John Cole, Jr.