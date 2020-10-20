Beverley Helen McCarthy

December 1, 1928-October 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Beverley Helen McCarthy, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East. Beverley was born on December 1, 1928 in Davenport, Iowa to Helen D. and Jasper E. Wood. She studied fashion at Ray-Vogue College of Design in Chicago, after which she worked at Block and Kuhl in Davenport. During the 40s and 50s, Beverley sang throughout the Midwest with the Burch Singers, and Smokey Stover's and Wibby Fisher's big bands. She married William G. (Mac) McCarthy on July 12, 1954.

A lifelong resident of Davenport, she spent time as a volunteer with The Davenport Municipal Art Gallery and enjoyed painting, pottery and crafting. Beverley was a member of New Hope (West Park) Presbyterian Church for many years where she taught Sunday school and served as director of their vacation bible school. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with the Northwest Bank V.I.P. club and her best friend, Joy McKilligan. She will be remembered by many for her generosity and sense of humor.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela McCarthy and grandchildren Ryan, Neil and Alana Lustenberger of Chicago; nephews, Bill Wood of Bettendorf, Doug Wood of Charlotte NC, Dan McCarthy of San Ramon CA, Tim McCarthy of Huntington Beach CA,; and niece, Teresa Frawley of Dewey AZ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother and sister-in-law, Warren K. and Sue Ann Wood.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with services following at 2pm in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Private burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Scott County Humane Society.

