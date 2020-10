Diana Lynn Ocheltree

May 20, 1953–October 18, 2020

Diana Lynn Ocheltree, 67, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her home.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Jerry Hull, of God's Family Baptist Church officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.