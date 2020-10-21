Anna Marie Dudgeon

October 15, 1927-October 19, 2020

DURANT-Anna Marie Dudgeon, age 93, of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home from Dementia and complications of COVID-19. Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. A private family service will be held following the visitation. Masks are required. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Royal Neighbors or the Blue Grass American Legion. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Anna was born in Davenport, IA on October 15, 1927, the daughter of Anthony and Lillian (Wriedt) Saladino. Anna married Delmar Dudgeon on June 25, 1949 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Delmar died on May 13, 2017.

Anna was a homemaker who cherished taking care of her family and helped on the family farm. She also worked as the Cafeteria Manager for Walcott School, retiring after 20 years of employment. She was a member of Walcott Calvary United Methodist Church, Blue Grass Legion Auxiliary, Mohassan Grotto Cauldron; Royal Neighbors, and Liedertafel Ladies, where she served as past president. She was also known for her wonderful cooking and baking.

Anna is lovingly remembered by her children; Randy (Jeanette) Dudgeon of Walcott, Iowa, Deb (Al) Ehrecke of Blue Grass, Iowa, Diane (Tom) Quiram of Durant and Kathy (Doug) Walker of Dewitt; and her daughter-in-law, Linda Dudgeon of Bettendorf, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren, and two on the way; and one brother, William Saladino of Eldridge, Iowa.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar; a daughter, Connie Dudgeon; a son, James Dudgeon; and one brother, Francis Saladino.