Anna Marie Dudgeon

October 15, 1927-October 19, 2020

DURANT-Anna Marie Dudgeon, age 93, of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home from Dementia and complications of COVID-19. Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. A private family service will be held following the visitation. Masks are required. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Royal Neighbors or the Blue Grass American Legion. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Anna was born in Davenport, IA on October 15, 1927, the daughter of Anthony and Lillian (Wriedt) Saladino. Anna married Delmar Dudgeon on June 25, 1949 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Delmar died on May 13, 2017.

Anna was a homemaker who cherished taking care of her family and helped on the family farm. She also worked as the Cafeteria Manager for Walcott School, retiring after 20 years of employment. She was a member of Walcott Calvary United Methodist Church, Blue Grass Legion Auxiliary, Mohassan Grotto Cauldron; Royal Neighbors, and Liedertafel Ladies, where she served as past president. She was also known for her wonderful cooking and baking.

Anna is lovingly remembered by her children; Randy (Jeanette) Dudgeon of Walcott, Iowa, Deb (Al) Ehrecke of Blue Grass, Iowa, Diane (Tom) Quiram of Durant and Kathy (Doug) Walker of Dewitt; and her daughter-in-law, Linda Dudgeon of Bettendorf, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren, and two on the way; and one brother, William Saladino of Eldridge, Iowa.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar; a daughter, Connie Dudgeon; a son, James Dudgeon; and one brother, Francis Saladino.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA 52747
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Julie & Merrill Kraklio
Friend
October 20, 2020
Diane- Sincere condolences. Know that your Mom is in a better place, happy, healthy and smiling once again.
Tami Quiram
Family
October 20, 2020
My love and sympathy to all of you.
Shirley. Arp
October 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Hugs
Glenda & Steve Kraklio
Friend
October 20, 2020
Deb, thinking of you at this time. Sending virtual hugs and sincere condolences to you. Barb and John Each
Barb Dillingham
Friend
October 20, 2020
So sorry for the Family’s loss
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
October 20, 2020
Ann was one of the most loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. If you knew Ann you had a friend. I was lucky enough to be invited to Sunday lunch at Ann and Delmars when I was younger. What a privilege that was. I especially liked her special chicken.
David Quiram
Friend
October 20, 2020
I am so very saddened by the loss of your mom. She was a wonderful lady and always very classy. I have so many memories of Ann growing up. Please know that she is at peace with Delmar again. You all have my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri (Shoppa) Goans
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
Condolences to the Dudgeeon families...
Duane&Bernice Meyer
Friend
October 20, 2020