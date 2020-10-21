Robert "Bob" Lewis Bonnett

August 21, 1926-October 18, 2020

MILAN-Robert "Bob" Lewis Bonnett, 94, of Milan, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Services will be private at the First Presbyterian Church, Milan. Public visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Face masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials in care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Bob was born in Buffalo, Iowa on August 21, 1926, a son of Lewis and Violette Shoemaker Bonnett. He married Elaine Marie Fitzpatrick on January 26, 1946 whom preceded him in death on March 17, 1991. He married Shirley Daniels-Faramelli on June 6, 1992.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. In 1954 Bob and Elaine started Bonnett Wholesale Florist in Milan. Their hard work lead to a successful business where Bob continued to be actively involved until his last years.

Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Milan. He was a member of the Chevrolet Nomad Association and the GMC Motorhome Club. Bob enjoyed gardening, traveling and many years at the national Nomad Conventions. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was a collector of Nomads and enjoyed long car rides.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shirley Bonnett, Milan; children (and spouses), Gregory (Debbie) Bonnett, Milan, Glynn (Diane Steele-Kies) Bonnett, Taylor Ridge and Kent (Pattie) Bonnett, Milan; step-son, John Faramelli, Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren, Allison, Kimberly, Velvet, Beth, Melissa, Jaime, Anthony and John; step-grandson, Ashton; 16 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Gino Ciccotelli, Bettendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Elaine, daughter, Robin Ciccotelli, sister, June, brother, Richard "Dick" and great-granddaughter, Chelsey Weldon.

