Michael P. Dickerson

August 24, 1962 - August 31, 2020

Michael P. Dickerson, 58, of Moline, IL, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a memorial service at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, on Saturday, October 24th, at 11 a.m., with a one hour visitation prior to service. Burial will be in the family cemetery in Lenoir, NC.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Michael was born August 24, 1962 in Moline, son of Daniel and Laura (Clark) Dickerson.

He graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, and was employed by Sears Service Center in Moline. He very much loved his family, and had a great sense of humor. He was a collector of oddities, had a life-long love of 50's cars, and liked anything "retro" such as old TV shows and Swing music; he really loved history.

He was survived by his sister, Lori (Mark) TePaske of Cedar Falls, IA; his brother, Daniel Dickerson, Jr of Moline; nephews, Alex and John TePaske of Cedar Falls; beloved cousins; Elizabeth Owens of Lenoir, NC., Kevin Dickerson and Jeff (Linda) Dickerson all of Moline and great friends, Jan and Diane Pauly of Moline, Lisa (Brian) Lee and family of Colona, IL, and Roger and Karen Quinlan and family of Troy, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

