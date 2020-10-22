Larry D. Schreiber

April 3, 1945 - October 18, 2020

Davenport - Larry D. Schreiber, 75, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born on April 3, 1945, the son of Donald and Norma (Behrensmeyer) Schreiber.

A private service will be held and burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Larry married the love of his life Marilyn Schaefer on December 17, 1966. They were blessed with three children; Curt, John and Teresa and eight grandchildren. He was a "second dad" and role model for many. He was caring, humble, generous, a child of God with a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Larry graduated from Davenport Central in 1963, excelled in many sports and was awarded All-State Football fullback in 1962. Serving as Treasurer for the 1963 Central High Class Reunions he took great pleasure seeing past classmates. Larry studied at University of Iowa and EICC.

Larry was a faithful employee for Deere and Company for 45 years, starting at JD Forestry Products, Moline, IL; then JD Dubuque Works; PEC in Waterloo, IA, and JD Plow Planter and Harvester Moline. The last 13 years he worked as a Senior Staff Engineer as a lead DPS and JD-QPS Assessor that took him to factories around the world. He was grateful to work with an outstanding team that became family.

Larry was an ardent runner, participating in 33 Bix 7 Road Races and 5 marathons. He belonged to the Cornbelt Running Club and Retirees Golf League. To his delight and surprise he hit a hole-in-one in 2005 at Top of the Rock Golf Course in Missouri. He was instrumental in starting Davenport North High Athletic Booster Club and served as President for years. He was a charter member of All Saints Lutheran Church and later an active member of Grace Lutheran Church. He treasured his church family, especially the Men's Group. He enjoyed Davenport Noon Optimist, traveling, yard work, programs from the Jewish Federation QC, German Heritage Center, Figge Art Museum and his dear Dining Out Group.

Larry loved building and home improvements. He built decks, houses and did many remodeling projects for friends and relatives. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity after Hurricane Andrew in Homestead, FL.

Larry loved his children and grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. Those missing him greatly include his wife of 54 years; his children Curt (Martha) Schreiber of Winnetka, IL; John (Kerri) Schreiber of Shawnee, KS; and Teresa (Todd) Fey of Davenport; his grandchildren Catherine, Margaret, Elizabeth, William Schreiber, Kaleigh and Ethan Schreiber, and Martha and Margo Fey, sister Rosalie "Patty" (Larry) Sherman of Bettendorf, IA, sister Sandra Schreiber of Rockford, MI, sister-in-law Carolyn (Patrick) Webber, brother-in-law Ken Schaefer, sister-in-law Cheryl Williams and many loving nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Michael Sherman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport or to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.