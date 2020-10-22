Menu
Josephin A. Simkins

Josephine A. Simkins

January 19, 1931-October 16, 2020

Josephine A. Simkins, 89, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home. Private burial services will be held on Thursday, October 22, in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of their choice. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemoruary.com.

Josephine was born January 19, 1931, in Cotter, IA, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Roberts) Owens. She was married to William Simkins on August 12, 1950, in Cotter, IA. They loved camping & traveling to visit family.

Her interests included flower gardening, quilting (made quilts for each grandchild), genealogy, reading, puzzles, and women's circle at church.

She was longtime member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport, IA.

Survived by her children: Ron (Karen), Andover, MN, Ken (Brenda), Rock Island, IL, Kathy (Tim) Johnson, Davenport, IA, and Tom, Davenport, IA; grandchildren: Shana Steege, Amanda Rengo, Kyle and Ben Simkins, Katie Bys, and Adam Johnson; and 7 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Margaret Jones, Frances Batterson, and Marion Czerniakowski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; and her brother, William.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
