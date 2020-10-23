Marcellus William Grell

October 30, 1931-October 21, 2020

DEWITT-Mr. Marcellus William Grell, 88, died Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020, at Maggies's House Assisted Living, DeWitt.

He was born October 30, 1931, at rural Grand Mound to the late Emil and Grace (Dierickx) Grell. Marcellus was a graduate of Grand Mound High School and served as a cook in the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 1, 1954, Marcellus married Ruth Petersen at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Clinton. They resided at rural Welton for many years where they farmed and raised their ten children. Ruth preceded Marcellus in death August 16, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Marcellus enjoyed dancing, playing cards and BINGO and an occasional trip to the casino. He loved spending time with his family and attending grandchildren's events.

Surviving are children, Joyce Grell, DeWitt, Jeannie (Daryl) Chrest, Clinton, Joe (Beth) Grell, DeWitt, Janet (Taylor) Hugill, Freeport, Illinois, Jacalyn (Alan) Sparks, Charlotte, Joan (Marty) King, Spragueville, Judy (Joe) Paulsen, Onslow, James Grell, Grand Mound, Lauri (Phillip) Burmeiste, DeWitt and John (Denise) Grell, Delmar; 37 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Burke and Marian Schroeder, DeWitt.

Also preceding Marcellus in death were two granddaughters and sisters, Melanie Kieffer and Jane Riedesel.

Visitation will be 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Schultz Funeral Home, Dewitt from 3:00 with a Rosary at 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt and may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church and School.

Pallbearers will be Jessica Grell, James Grell, Megan Grell, Taylor Grell, Lucas Burmeister and Jason Burmeister.

