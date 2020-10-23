Clarence E. Berry

May 25, 1948-October 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Clarence E. Berry, 72, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Clarence was born May 25, 1948 to Robert Sr. and Helen (Skelly) Berry in Davenport, IA. He was employed at Rock Island Distributing Co. for several years, lastly working as a transport driver for Railway Express.

In Clarence's younger years he loved drag racing and went by the nickname "Geneo Torino". He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed playing golf.

Those left to cherish his memory include his ex-wife, Melodie Boyjisky;

children: Dawn (Rocky) Rhodes, Davenport, IA, Donnie (Robin) Hathcock, Moline, IL, Brian (Brooke) Berry, Davenport, IA, and Meciaela Berry, Davenport, IA; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and siblings: Robert Berry Jr., Pat (Roger) Stockwell, Julie Brown, and Paul Berry.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thanks goes to his daughter, Meciaela Berry who was also his caregiver.