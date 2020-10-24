Donna Travis-Zubroski

February 12, 1955-October 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna Travis-Zubroski, 65, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held between 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Adventure Church (6509 NW Blvd., Davenport, IA, 52806). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Donna was born February 12, 1955 to Edward and Marilyn Travis. She enjoyed quilting and knitting, and was an avid reader. She loved her dog, Pitter. Donna also loved her children and her grandchildren very much.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Melissa) Alger and Amy (Jim) Mitchell; father, Edmund Travis; sister, Susan (Ron) Lerch; brothers, Bruce (Becky) Travis and Kevin (Dawn) Travis; four granddaughters and one grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn (McCormick) Travis, and nephew, Phillip Travis.