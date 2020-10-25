Donald L. "Jibe" Robertson

September 10, 1934 - October 15, 2020

Donald L. "Jibe" Robertson, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with his daughter Kandace by his side at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Don was born September 10, 1934 in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Roy and Letha (Veatch) Robertson. He graduated from LeClaire High School in 1953. On October 29, 1955 he married the "love of his life" Elaine J. Paaske in Davenport.

Donald was an honorable and hardworking man who took pride in his work and providing for his family. As a child he helped on the family farm. After high school he worked for ALCOA and owned a milk route. Don then went to work moving houses for his father-in-law at Vernon L. Paaske and Son Co. and later assumed ownership. Two of Don's most memorable moves were in 1968 when he dry-docked the Lone Star, the last intact wood hull paddlewheel boat that plied the Mississippi River which in 1989 became a National Historic Landmark and is part of the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire. In May 1972, Don and his company moved the Old No. 9 schoolhouse relocating it to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

After decades of moving houses, he sold the business. Don briefly tried a career in real estate but learned he needed to be back in his work boots and the driver's seat. He hauled grain for local farmers and then worked as an owner/operator for Twin State Inc. where he formed lasting relationships and retired in 2015.

Those left to treasure his memory are his daughters, Pamela Robertson of Colorado and Kandace Betzel of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Jason, Peter (Mattie), Andrew (Whitney), Anthony and Joey; and his great-granddaughters, Kinsley, Elaine and Charlotte; his sister Marie Beard; and his brother, Max Robertson.

Donald was reunited in heaven with his "beautiful bride" Elaine; his son Donovan; his parents; and his brother Wayne.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Don's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.