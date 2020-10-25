Menu
Eleanor Jane Moeller
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1933
DIED
October 22, 2020

Davenport - Eleanor Jane Moeller, 87, of Davenport, formerly of Walcott passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Private family services and burial with military rites will take place in Walcott Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Durant American Legion Building Fund in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Jane was born in Muscatine, IA on July 7, 1933, the daughter of Henry and Selma (Kahler) Frick. She graduated from Davenport High School with the Class of 1951. Airman Frick proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Jane married Allen Moeller on December 28, 1951 in Iowa City, Iowa. Allen died on January 31, 2016.

Jane farmed with her husband, Allen, on the family's century farm near Walcott, retiring in 1991. Jane treasured visiting family and friends and attending her children and grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, fishing, horseback riding, camping, wildlife, writing letters, cooking and was a wonderful pie baker.

Jane is lovingly remembered by her children, Steven (Connie) Moeller of Eyota, MN, Brenda Youngs of Davenport, Daniel (Leigh Anne) Moeller of Davenport and Gayle (Gregory) Pepmeier of DeWitt; her grandchildren, Andrew (Kim) Moeller, Brian (Misty) Moeller, Christopher (Brooke) Moeller, Cody Tucker, Andrea Moeller, Nickolas Moeller and Erika Moeller; four great grandchildren, Jasmine, Isabelle and Aubrey Moeller and Brandon Clarke; and one sister, Phyllis Frick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; son-in-law, Ed Youngs; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harvey and Helen Frick, Eddie and Marian Frick, Donald and Maxine Frick, LeRoy "Sonny" Frick; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Arlene and Merwyn Cole, and Gloria Ferguson.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA 52747
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
You will Forever be in my heart! Thank you for your love and all the the memories Aunt Jane!
Penney Thurtell
Family
October 23, 2020
Michelle Cole
October 23, 2020
I will never forget summer days spent at Jane and Al's farm. Such incredible people. I loved her smile and her energy and her grit. I'll also remember that she and Aunt Lois traveled to California to be with us when my dad died. Family was everything for Aunt Jane. She loved hers dearly.
Michelle Cole
Family
October 23, 2020
To Jane's Family:
I will truly miss Jane and all the laughter she brought to me and everyone around her. I enjoyed playing Bingo, and singing during music programs with her. I'm thankful for the time that I was able to spend with Jane and her larger than life spirit. She will be greatly missed. Hugs to the family.
Lisa Hass
Friend
October 23, 2020
I will miss Jane's energetic and vibrant personality. She was a lovely woman and I enjoyed spending time with her. I loved holding her hand and singing and dancing with her. To Jane's family and friends, I am very sorry for your loss and my thoughts and prayers are with you. She will be deeply missed by many.
Kali Webster
Friend
October 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jane's passing. She was a great lady and always supported not only her children but all Durant activities. Thanks for sharing her with us. God's peace be with you all at this time and always.
Tim & Marilyn Reimers
Friend
October 23, 2020
Gayle, you have our Condolences...
Duane&Bernice Meyer
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Aunt Jane will be missed. She was a wonderful person. My condolences & love for Steve, Brenda, Dan, Gayle & family.
Dawn Roberts
Family
October 23, 2020
To Jane's Family -- My deepest sympathy for your loss. Durant just lost the best cheerleader ever! I will never forget being out on the softball field or in the gym playing basketball and always hearing Jane yelling over everyone else. You might not see her but you could hear her! What great memories. She had a wonderful life. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lynne Hoffmann
Friend
October 22, 2020
She was a great cheerleader for the Wildcats!
Nila Dahlin
October 22, 2020