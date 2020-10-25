Eleanor Jane Moeller

July 7, 1933 - October 22, 2020

Davenport - Eleanor Jane Moeller, 87, of Davenport, formerly of Walcott passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Private family services and burial with military rites will take place in Walcott Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Durant American Legion Building Fund in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Jane was born in Muscatine, IA on July 7, 1933, the daughter of Henry and Selma (Kahler) Frick. She graduated from Davenport High School with the Class of 1951. Airman Frick proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Jane married Allen Moeller on December 28, 1951 in Iowa City, Iowa. Allen died on January 31, 2016.

Jane farmed with her husband, Allen, on the family's century farm near Walcott, retiring in 1991. Jane treasured visiting family and friends and attending her children and grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, fishing, horseback riding, camping, wildlife, writing letters, cooking and was a wonderful pie baker.

Jane is lovingly remembered by her children, Steven (Connie) Moeller of Eyota, MN, Brenda Youngs of Davenport, Daniel (Leigh Anne) Moeller of Davenport and Gayle (Gregory) Pepmeier of DeWitt; her grandchildren, Andrew (Kim) Moeller, Brian (Misty) Moeller, Christopher (Brooke) Moeller, Cody Tucker, Andrea Moeller, Nickolas Moeller and Erika Moeller; four great grandchildren, Jasmine, Isabelle and Aubrey Moeller and Brandon Clarke; and one sister, Phyllis Frick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; son-in-law, Ed Youngs; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harvey and Helen Frick, Eddie and Marian Frick, Donald and Maxine Frick, LeRoy "Sonny" Frick; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Arlene and Merwyn Cole, and Gloria Ferguson.