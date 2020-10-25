Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Myrna Yvonne "Mardie" Lloyd
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Myrna "Mardie" Yvonne Lloyd

February 10, 1941 - October 22, 2020

Davenport - Myrna "Mardie" Yvonne Lloyd, 79, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Due to COVID funeral services will be private. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 12 – 1pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.

Myrna was born on February 10, 1941 to Meredith and Ruth Likes in Quincy, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Gerald Lloyd and they shared 31 years together before he passed away. In her younger years, she owned the B&B Tavern in Davenport, Iowa. She loved taking care of children, she was a foster mother, a daycare provider, and would help any of God's children in need. Myrna was the type of friend who was always there when you needed her. Myrna could be found either at the casino playing the slot machines or at the BINGO hall having a great time. She loved to cook dinner for everyone, especially big holiday meals. Most of all, Myrna loved caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her children James E. Bell, Jr., Jonathan Gentry Young (Linda), Marlena Marschell Young, and Daniel Christopher Parker; grandchildren Breanna, Darius, Demetrius, Justis, Brooklyn, Aysha, Mia, Jada, Javon, Srinity, TJ, Audrianna, Celeste, Chase, Aiden, Cerina, Cydney, Eric, Jamie, and Chad; five great-grandchildren and her sister Mae Collier. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Lloyd and her sisters Faye Locke and Billie Ruth Haynes.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.