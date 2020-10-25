Margaret "Midge" J. Madden

October 11, 1932 - October 20, 2020

Winfield - Margaret "Midge" J. Madden, 88, formerly of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Sunrise Terrace Care Center in Winfield, Iowa. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials is Midge's name may be made to Legacy Baptist Church, Davenport, Iowa.

"And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there you may be also." John 14:3

Midge was born on October 11, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Robert and Bertha (McCullough) Orenshaw. She graduated from John Bartram High School and later worked at Boeing Aircraft for 23 years before moving to Iowa in 2002 where she has been a devoted member of Legacy Baptist Church.

Loving Mother of James E. (wife, Teresa), grandchildren: Jennifer (husband, Bradley Durham), Kimberly (husband, Matthew Kahle), Christina (husband, Glenn Harrington). Great-grandchildren: Alana and Branten Durham; Aiden, Liam, and Addelyn Kahle; Bentley, Reagan, and Cole Harrington.

Loving Mother of Daniel D. (wife, Anna Marie), grandchildren: Kathryn (husband, William Sharp), Rebecca Jacobson, Meghan (husband, Richard Dawson), Rachel, Daniel, Michelle, Andrew, and Mary; great-grandchildren: Collin and Sean Sharp, Ellie and Henry Jacobson, and Maggie and Anna Dawson.

