Evelyn Jean Stirts

March 12, 1928 - October 21, 2020

Davenport - Evelyn Jean Stirts, 92, of Davenport, passed away, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Ivy, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until service time prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected.

Evelyn was born on March 12, 1928, in Ottumwa, the daughter of Marion and Crystal (Johnson) Lathrop.

During High School Evelyn played the clarinet and Piano. During this time, she earned the nickname "Bubbles". Evelyn was employed by AT&T and retired after 33 years of service. She found joy in telling stories of her time in Denver while working at Estes Park. She loved to talk about her son, Marty, and tell of his adventures on his motorcycle and listen to his guitar ensembles. She also enjoyed going on car rides with her close friends and stops to VanderVeer Park to feed the ducks. Later in life she would tease the nursing home activities director, Debi about her boyfriend relationship and her love hate relationship with other staff. She spent time participating in Bingo and Art classes to pass the time. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Marty Stirts; sister Sharon Lane; nieces and a nephew; and, of course, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Stuff; and nephews, Kenny and Larry Stuff.

