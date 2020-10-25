Cathy Lynn McGill

February 13, 1953 - October 21, 2020

Rock Island - Cathy Lynn McGill, 67, who resided at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, formerly of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. Services for Cathy will be 11 am, Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a facemask and maintain social distancing. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Moline.

Cathy was born on February 13, 1953 in Moline, a daughter of Donald and Jacqueline (Dierickx) McGill. Cathy had been a volunteer at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. She was a 35-year surviving recipient of a heart and double lung transplant in 1985 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She later received a kidney transplant in 2005 from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Cathy is believed to be one of the oldest living transplant recipient at the time of her death. Cathy loved to travel and made many trips to Hawaii.

Survivors include her mother, Jackie McGill, Rock Island; brother, Ronald (Amy) McGill, Blue Grass, Iowa; nephew, Alex McGill, Davenport; niece, Abby (Jeff) Less, Waukee, Iowa; great nieces, Nora and Mila; and several cousins.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; cousins, Steve Hermann and Steve McGill.

