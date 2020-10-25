Rita Catherine (Egan) Isenmann

November 12, 1925-October 17, 2020

Rita Catherine (Egan) Isenmann, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Country Manor in Davenport, Iowa.

Rita was born November 12, 1925, in St Louis, Missouri, to Daniel J. Egan and Anna Loretta (Workman) Egan.

She graduated high school in St. Louis and also graduated from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, as President of her class in 1948. Rita was a dedicated Registered Nurse her entire life.

On June 25, 1949, she was united in marriage to William E. Isenmann in St. Louis. In 1962, the Isenmann family relocated to Keokuk, Iowa, where they lived for many years.

Rita was a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, taught nursing at southeastern Community College, was the clinical supervisor of the Psychiatric Unit at Keokuk Area Hospital and continued in other roles of nursing until her retirement at age 72.

She loved traveling with her husband, crocheting endless afghans, collecting unique rocks, and playing bridge with a passion. She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved to watch the games. As a mother and grandmother, Rita was always loving and looked forward to frequent visits from her family.

Rita is survived by her daughter Lynn Isenmann-Cartan of Hurricane, Utah, sons William E. Isenmann of East Peoria, IL, Steven M. Isenmann (Martha) of Hurricane, Utah, Timothy J. Isenmann of Bartlett, IL, and Daniel L. Isenmann of Leclaire, IA, granddaughters Andrea B. Morganti (Marc) and Alyssa M. Isenmann of Norfolk, VA, Libby R. Isenmann of Portland, Oregon, and Samantha Isenmann of Munich, Germany.

She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters, Jane, Dorothy, and Charlotte and one grandson Derek.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers Rita's family kindly ask to consider donations to Compassus Hospice of Davenport, Iowa.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.