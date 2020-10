Catarino Bonifacio Almanza - Sindt

Catarino Bonifacio Almanza - Sindt, of Davenport, Iowa was raised to the Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the Runge Mortuary.

Survivors include his parents, Tyler Sindt and Robin Almanza, sister, Ivy Almanza – Sindt, several aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents & great grandparents.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a cousin.