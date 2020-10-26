Harold D. "Lonnie" Grimm

August 2, 1944 - October 23, 2020

Harold D. "Lonnie" Grimm, 76, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home.

Private graveside services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint at Home or to Caring Keepers Home Health Care. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lonnie was born August 2, 1944 in Grand Mound, Iowa, the son of Walter and Lelah (Kellow) Grimm. He was raised in the Grand Mound and DeWitt area and graduated from Central High School in DeWitt.

Lonnie retired from Deere & Company, Harvester Works in Moline. He enjoyed John Deere memorabilia, auctions, antiques, cars and his morning coffee.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Lynette and Landon (Amber) Grimm of Davenport; his sister, Carolyn Lane and his brother Carlie Grimm, both of DeWitt; his special love, Linda Paterson of Davenport and her daughters, Amy (David) Mize of Eldridge, Jennifer (Ryan) Vogel of Eureka, Illinois and several grandchildren.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Connie and Betty.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Lonnie's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.