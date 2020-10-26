Menu
Ilo Mae McBurney
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Ilo Mae McBurney

November 14, 1926 - October 24, 2020

Ilo Mae McBurney, 93, Bettendorf, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at church. Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church for the McAnthony Window, Humility of Mary Shelter, or Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
, Bettendorf, Iowa
Oct
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
, Bettendorf, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
