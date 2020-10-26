Ilo Mae McBurney

November 14, 1926 - October 24, 2020

Ilo Mae McBurney, 93, Bettendorf, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at church. Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church for the McAnthony Window, Humility of Mary Shelter, or Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.