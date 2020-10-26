Danny L. Raney

December 10, 1949 - October 23, 2020

Buffalo - Danny L. Raney, 70, of Buffalo, IA, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Vets #299. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Danny was born on December 10, 1949 in Davenport, IA, to William and Betty Raney. At the age of 18 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Charleen Vrana in 1989, blending their families to make one. In 2010 he retired from John Deere Harvester Works after 36 years of service.

Danny enjoyed hunting, his dogs, nature, home improvement projects, and spending time with his family. He was a kind, opinionated man that will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charleen Raney; daughter, Becca (Rob) Williams; stepchildren, Vince (Chris) Vrana, Dan Vrana and Gordon (Kim) Vrana; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter, Bonnie Remley.