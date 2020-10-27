Elizabeth D. Sperry

January 30, 1928-October 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Elizabeth D. Sperry, 92, a resident of Davenport, Iowa died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

She was born in Davenport on January 30, 1928, the daughter of Alvia and Genevieve (Hauser) Hazen. On May 8, 1945, Elizabeth was united in marriage to Eugene Sperry in Davenport. He preceded her in death on January 16, 1985.

Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mom, grandma & great-grandma who dearly loved her family and enjoyed the companionship of her cats.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Gene A. Sperry of Bettendorf and Darrell D. (Kimberly) Sperry of Bettendorf; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Darlene (Jerry) Hixon of Peoria, Illinois; and her sisters-in-law, Judie Hazen, Shirley Hazen and Kate Hazen.

In addition to her husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Benson; her grandson, Todd Sperry; her brothers, Jack Hazen, Richard Hazen, Don Hazen and Chet Hazen; her brothers-in-law, Harley Sperry, William Sperry and Nile Sperry; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Sperry.

