DURANT-Barbara J. Price, age 86, of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lutheran Living, Muscatine. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Masks are required. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place inDurant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Durant Ambulance or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Barbara was born in Austin, Texas on November 10, 1933, the daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Birnbaum) Kissman. She graduated from Geneseo High School, with the Class of 1952. Barb then attended Beauty School in Moline, Illinois. Barbara married Darrol Price on June 22, 1952 in Geneseo, Illinois. After graduation, she operated Barbs Beauty Shop in Geneseo for several years. Barb served as the first Librarian for Scott County Library System - Durant Branch.

Starting in 1962, Barb and Darrol owned and operated Price Oil Company in Durant, Iowa, until retiring in 1995. Barb volunteered with the Durant Ambulance Association for 25 years. She was also a member of the Durant American Legion Auxiliary and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Barb and her husband, Darrol, enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed collecting vintage dolls.

Barb will be dearly missed by her husband, Darrol; one daughter, Mary (Ken) Schlapkohl of Corsicana, Texas; two sons, Russell (Noreen) Price and Stanley (Karen) Price, both of Durant; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Russell Gradert; two brothers, Ernest Kissman, Jr. and David Gradert in infancy; and infant twin sisters, Jean and Jane Gradert.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA 52747
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
To the family, we are sorry for your loss. We have a lot of good memories of her and always made us laugh.
Art and Lori
October 27, 2020
Our sympathy to the Price Family. Barb was one of a kind who loved her community & served it well. Will miss her stories & humor.
Gene & Sue Otto
October 27, 2020
Price families so sorry for your loss. Barbara was a great lady. She'll be deeply missed.
Leon and Linda Makoben
October 26, 2020
Barb was always a joy to be with. Loved her stories and laughter. We enjoyed our years on the Ambulance service together. Our prayers of comfort to her family.
Dick and Wendy Bullard
Friend
October 26, 2020
Your Mom was certainly a special person and will be missed by all. We'll keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Bryan and Lisa Sievers
Friend
October 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear this.
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Sally Grant
October 26, 2020
To all of Barb's families,
I didn't know her personally but do business with Stan and Russ.
You all have my deepest sympathy.
Barb Wood
Barbara Wood
Friend
October 26, 2020
To the family of Barbara Price,
Ron and I send our deepest sympathy for your wife, mother, and grandmother. She always had a smile and a kind word. She also contributed greatly to the town of Durant and its residents. Ron and Cindy Helmold
Cindy Helmold
October 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Steve & Glenda Kraklio
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Barb's passing. Always enjoyed our talks years ago when I worked for Price's Oil back in the early 1970's. RIP Barb.
Rick Steffens
Friend
October 26, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. I remember Barb as my Sunday school teacher.
Nila Dahlin
October 26, 2020
Our condolences on the loss of Barb. There are many memories of Barb over the years. A bright light among people. She knew no strangers.
Gene and Julie Fleetwood
October 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Barb was a wonderful lady...always made me laugh.
Wendy Olderog
October 26, 2020