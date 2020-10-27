Anthony M. "Tony" LaMantia

October 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Anthony M. "Tony" LaMantia, 74, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Among his surviving family members include his wife, Sue.

