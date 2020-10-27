Robert Earl Euell

December 7, 1957-October 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Robert Earl Euell, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, IL.

Services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday October 30, 2020 at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island and livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/472229749. Visitation will be 11:00 am to service time. Burial will be in Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport.

Survivors include his children, Robert Clausen, Larhonda Pritchard; grandchildren, Quincy, Rodney; siblings, Willie, Annie, Letha, Cora; special friends, Russ and Renae, Barry, George and Mark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Glinnie.