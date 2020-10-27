Doris Cannon, 93, of Davenport, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Nicky Cocquit, 49, of Colona, Illinois, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Anthony's Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Errol R. Davis, 81, of Reynolds, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.

Mildred "Millie" Arline Eastman, 98, died October 24, 2020, in Galena, IL. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Harold "Tony" J. Finch, 77, of New Boston, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.

Marla Rae Grose, 82, died Sunday October 25, 2020. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home.

Frank H. Grove, 86, of Savanna, died on Friday October 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, IA. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Michael K. Helton, 63, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Carl Arlo Kleppe, Jr, 44, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, formerly of Wilton, Iowa died Friday, October 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

Mary Irene McDonald, 79, of Muscatine, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services.

William T. Pettifer, 81, of Orion, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Bonnie Mae Reinhardt, 68, of Silvis, Illinois, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Jane Marie Rose, 83, of Geneseo, IL, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel.

Marjorie Ann Smith, 83, of Thomson, Illinois formerly of Elizabeth, Illinois died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, in Sterling. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Kathryn A. "Kit" Zelnio, 71, of Moline, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Michael A. Zigler, 34, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Thursday, October 22, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.