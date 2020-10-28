Charles H. Horner, Sr.

February 16, 1936-October 25, 2020

CLINTON-Charles H. Horner, Sr. age 84 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Mercy One. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 29th at Prince of Peace Parish. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Charles was born in Iowa City on February 16, 1936, the son of Herbert and Camilla (Owens) Horner. He graduated from Clinton High School where he was a varsity wrestler. He also was active in the Boy Scouts and had earned his Eagle Scout. Charles married Joan Holle on November 27, 1954 at St. Mary's Church. He began his career as a plumber/pipefitter as an apprentice with Brick and Sons in 1962 and later was a member of Local #25 Rock Island. He served a term as the 4th Ward Councilman. Charles was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Knights of Columbus, Amvets, Eagle Club, Izaak Walton League, Catholic Historical Society, Loyal Order of Moose where he was active with bingo nights and the former Odeon Club. He had been a very active member of St. Boniface Parish before merging as Prince of Peace. Charles coached his kids in baseball, enjoyed traveling, boating, bowling, fishing trips to Canada and following the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joan; 5 children, Charles Horner, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Jonelle Kettler of Clinton, Tim (Billie Jo) Horner of Clinton, Sue (Joseph) Davidoski of Cincinnati and Steve (Paula) Horner of Clinton; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, E. Paul Sander, a son-in-law, Rich Kettler, a daughter-in-law, Katherine Horner, and a sister, Janice. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Historical Society. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.