Richard "Dick" L. Crosby

March 2, 1931-October 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Richard "Dick" L. Crosby, 89, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held at 11am on Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Services will follow immediately at 1pm and may be streamed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-RockIsland.

Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. To celebrate Dick's love of animals, memorials may be made to QC Paws, Coal Valley.

Those attending the services must wear a facemask and maintain social distancing.

Dick was born on March 2, 1931 in Milan to Edward and Faye (Potts) Crosby. He married the love of his life, Charlene Bell on September 5, 1953 in Rock Island. Dick worked as a machinist at International Harvester Farmall Works for 26 years, retiring in 1985. He also worked at Container Corporation and Greater Quad City Auction.

Dick was a member of UAW Local 1309, the Rock Island Family Camper, and proudly served 4 years in the Army National Guard. More than anything, he cherished time with his family. He also loved quiet days working in his garage or relaxing on his front porch. His love of NASCAR and country music will live on with his beloved children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Charlene; children, June (Dan) McIntire, Sue (Brad) Fritz, Dave (Tina) Crosby, Donna (Tom) Hunsinger; grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Shayla, Amber, Jessica, Holly, Tabatha, Stacey, Trisha, Tony and Mitch; 15 great grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Crosby; grandson, Robby Crosby; sisters, Darlene Bemblossom and Lorraine Sleyster.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.