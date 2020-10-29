Menu
Beverly J. Klauer

June 15, 1937 - October 22, 2020

Pleasant Valley - Beverly J. Klauer, 83, a resident of Bettendorf, formerly of Bennett, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley. Graveside services will be 2p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.

Beverly Jean Walker was born on June 15, 1937 in Davenport, a daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Kankel) Walker. She was united in marriage to Gerard J. "Jerry" Walker. He preceded her in death July 17, 2018.

Bev & Jerry had a strawberry farm for many years.

Bev is survived by her sons, Timothy Mohr, Moline and Kenny (Charlie) Klauer, Virginia, and a granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Jerry and sister, Gloria.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
, Davenport, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
