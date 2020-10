Stephen W. Booth, 78, of Davenport, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Flora Bland, 92, of Davenport, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.

Jerry L. Bleyaert, 61, of Milan, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

James "Jim" E. Carter, 71, of Davenport, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

James Russell Chambers, 60, of Moline, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Teryl A. Kautz, 71, of Davenport, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Sandra L. McMaster, 82, of Moline, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Michael D. Moeller, 79, died Tuesday October 27, 2020. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.