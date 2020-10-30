Dwight Edward Mericle

March 28, 1934-October 28, 2020

WALCOTT-Dwight Edward Mericle, age 86, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport. A private graveside service will be held in Walcott Cemetery, Walcott, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, C/O Brenda Buesing, 3977 135th Street, Stockton, Iowa 52769. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Dwight was born in Moravia, Iowa on March 28, 1934, the son of Forest and Leota (Foster) Mericle. Dwight married Shirley Allen on June 30, 1957 in Tacoma, Washington. Shirley died on July 30, 2018. Dwight proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Dwight was a Carpenter, who loved woodworking and tinkering. He was a member of the Carpenter Local Union #4 in Davenport for 58 years, retiring in 1996. He built many things for his family and friends and helped his family with several remodels over the years. He was a member of the Walcott Community Club and the Walcott Lions Club. Dwight and Shirley also enjoyed wintering in Florida and made many friends over the years. Above all, Dwight loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Dwight will be dearly missed by his two daughters; Brenda (Ken) Buesing of Stockton, Dawna (John) Fuller of Davenport; one son Kevin (Shelly) Mericle of East Moline; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Trisha, Justin, Stephanie, Emily, Taylor and Sydney; and thirteen great grandchildren, Ava, Bella, Addie, Jackson, Mason, Colton, Tegan, Hunter, Holden, Nolan, Peyton, Carson, and Rowan.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; two daughters, Terri and Tammy Mericle; seven brothers; and two sisters.