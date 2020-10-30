Dorothy A. Salvon

March 26, 1928-October 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorothy A. Salvon, 92, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village Nursing Home. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, with a private family service and burial to follow.

Dorothy was born March 26, 1928, one of three girls, to Harold and Gertrude Hoersch in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. Dorothy went on to graduate with a Bachelor's in Home EC from Stephens College in Columbia, MO, before attending Iowa State to major in Institutional Management where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She worked at Stouffer's Restaurant test kitchen in St. Louis, MO, and then moved to Portland, OR, for a job with Pacific TEL and TEL as a dietician. There, Dorothy met Stanley Salvon, and the two were united in marriage on September 1, 1956, in Davenport, IA. Together they had two children, Joan and Doug. Dorothy enjoyed her work at Fab & Trim and Stretch & Sew for many years until retirement. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Davenport. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, cooking, and traveling with her husband Stanley. The couple had been to almost every state and loved going on cruises. During recent years, she still enjoyed having lunches with girls she met in Kindergarten, High School, and coworkers from Stretch & Sew.

Dorothy will be missed by her children, Joan (Jeffrey L.) Adamson of Moline, IL, and Doug (Lesley Sax) Salvon of Lake Zurich, IL; and her grandchildren: Koury (Brianka Morgan) Adamson and Blake Salvon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; and two sisters: Marilyn and Jane.