Bernice Burmeister

September 11, 1944-October 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bernice Burmeister, 76, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Davenport. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Bernice was born September 11, 1944 in Columbiana, Alabama. She was the daughter of Paris Olender and Lena (Dewberry) Hughes. She married Monte Burmeister on August 17, 1960 in Bettendorf. She loved going camping, shopping but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Together with her husband, she owned and operated Monte's Brake and Alignment.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Monte, daughter, Connie (Rich) Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL, sons: Bryan and wife, Bambi, Durant, IA and David and his wife, Michael, MN; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a brother, Clyde Hughes, Florida. Her parents and several siblings preceded her in death.