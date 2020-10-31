Sue Ellen Ulloa

December 18, 1949-October 29, 2020

Sue Ellen Ulloa, 70, formerly of the Quad Cities, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at River View Rehab Center, Elgin, IL. Funeral services are 11 AM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 9 AM until service time. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. A memorial fund has been established.

Sue Ellen Ainslie was born on December 18, 1949 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Carl Vereton and Lois Mae (Bang) Ainslie. Sue graduated from UTHS Class of 1967. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal. She enjoyed knitting, swimming cooking, listening to music and playing the piano for herself and others.

Survivors include her children; Stephen Joseph Ulloa, Caroline Jane Ulloa and Rick Kelly Ulloa, Grandchildren; Zach, Joseph, Sam, Chloe, Adam and Luke, and siblings, Ray (Sandra) Ainslie, Gwen (Pete) Vershaw, Mark (Pam) Ainslie, Marcia (Don) Anthony, Barbara Brown and Jennifer Schnerre.

A special thank you to Joy Johnson Williams for her help through the decades.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

