Billy J. Miller

May 9, 1942-October 28, 2020

LONG GROVE-Billy J. Miller, 78, of Long Grove, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.

Billy Joe Miller was born May 9, 1942, in Metropolis, Illinois, to John and Gertie (Phillip) Miller. He was married to Darlene Ferguson Miller. He worked as a carpenter and part-time musician. He loved playing country music on his guitar and listening to 50s Rock and Roll.

Surviving are children, Lisa Gail Miller of Kentucky, Billy (Jackie) Miller Jr. of Illinois, and Kari Buckwalter of Wisconsin; step-children, Jeff (Mary Alice) Kane, Michelle (Todd) Connor, and David (Mindy) Kane; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Flora Thomas of Illinois, and brother, Tony Miller of California; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

