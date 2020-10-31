James E. Carter

June 20, 1949-November 2, 2020

Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for James E. Carter, 71, of Davenport, will be 10am Monday, November 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1-3pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. All are welcome to pray the Rosary at 3pm. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. There will be an additional visitation Monday at church from 9am until the time of the service. James passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

James was born June 20, 1949 in Rock Island, a son of Verl and Yolanda (Voss) Carter. He served his country in the US Air Force. James married Patricia Cooney March 9, 1984 in Davenport.

James worked as a credit manager for Von Maur Corporate Office, retiring after 17 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time as a security officer at Global Security Services in Davenport. James enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking with his buddies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Harvest No Kill Pet Shelter.

Those left to honor James' memory include his loving wife, Patricia, Davenport; children: Jaime Barnes, Davenport, Erin (Brad) Utter, Durant, Alexander Carter, Davenport, and step-daughter, Jessica Emmert, of Texas; grandchildren: Quentin, Koby, Madeline and Cameron; siblings: Ronald (Alyce) Carter, Wyoming, Colette Anderson and Marsha (Donald) Yeater, all of Colona, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Jacob.

