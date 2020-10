Ronald W. Baraks, 88, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Carla M. Coss, 86, of Pleasant Valley, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Karen S. Fahlbeck-Frank , 53, of Camanche, Iowa, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics - Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Stephen A. Gerhardt, 65, of Geneseo, IL died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Trinity Unity Point in Bettendorf, IA. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Home.

Harold Goldsmith, 81, died October 29, 2020. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence.

Erma L. Hill, 61, of Davenport, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Lila M. McGarvey, 89, of Bettendorf, IA, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Fountains. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Robert H. Mitchell, 98, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Marilyn Jean McCrudden, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Thomson, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Jimmie Nettles Jr., 85, of Rock Island, died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

William "Bill" Thulen, 81, of Savanna, Illinois, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Big Meadows Nursing Home, Savanna. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.