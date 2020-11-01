Diane Jean Griebel Geerts

September 20, 1938-October 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Diane Jean Griebel Geerts, 82, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

At Diane's request, she has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4444 W. Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA with the Rev. Eddy Cabrera presiding over the service. Social distancing must be practiced and facemasks are required at the memorial service.

Diane Jean Griebel was born September 20, 1938 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Willis and Grace (Stein) Griebel. On December 28, 1957, she married Wayne Geerts in Davenport, IA. Diane graduated from the Durant High School and was a registered daycare provider for over 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed the Plus 60 Club, Casi, playing cards, country music, reading, and flowers.

Diane is survived by her children, son, Wayne (Dee) Geerts of Bettendorf, daughter, Linda (Mark) Jacobs of DeWitt; grandson, Chris (Kristin) Geerts of Bettendorf, grandson, Cory (Kathleen) Jacobs of Altoona, IA, and a granddaughter, Cassandra (Derek) Milder of Camanche, IA; and 5 great grandchildren; Sister, Sharon (Jim) Sowers of Danville, VA.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Wayne in 2009.

