Estella D. Ulloa

November 6, 1925-October 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Estella D. Ulloa, 94, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home.

Estella was born the daughter of Alberto and Luz Maria (Morales) Ulloa on November 6, 1925 in Bettendorf, IA. She was a hard worker and retired from John Deere after 20 years of service.

Estella was kind, loving, giving, and generous to a fault. Her family always came first in her life. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews at family events.

Those honoring her memory include nieces and nephews: Marcy (Jerry) Wickersham, Victor Saldivar, Skip Saldivar, Cyndi (Michael) Smith, Robert "Rooney" (Linda) Gomez, Lucy (Tom) Fey, Penny (Tom) Yates, Dennis (Jean) Ulloa, Cricket (Mary) Ulloa, Vincent (Cathy) Ulloa, and Tim (Lori) Ulloa; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joseph Ulloa, Peter Ulloa, Lucianna Gomez, Celia Salvidar; nephews, Chris Saldivar and Al Gomez; and niece, Dobie Ekstrand.

The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus and Davenport Lutheran Home for their loving care and support of Estella.