Marian L. Branson

September 12, 1926-October 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marian L. Branson of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Davenport. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Marian was born in the family house in Davenport, Iowa on September 12, 1926 to Julius and Emma (Biddison) Speth.

She was a graduate of Central High School, Davenport. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Frank Branson on February 18, 1974, in Las Vegas, NV. He died on August 18, 1999.

Marian worked in sales most of her life and retired from Younkers at the age of 83. She was one of the founding members of, "The Mother of Twins Club" in 1962. She was a lifetime member of Mercy Hospital Auxillary, serving as president for two years and volunteering 42,000 hours while employed at the hospital.

Her favorite past times were playing bridge and belonging to two bridge clubs. She was a member of ST. Mark Lutheran Church and she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Marian is survived by her most loving son, Stephen (Eunice) Prouty; two beautiful twin daughters, Kelly (Richard) Petersen and Shelly Colvin; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; special dear friend, Lynn Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Jack Prouty; two sisters, and one brother.