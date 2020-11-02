James Marvin Hesse

January 19, 1950-October 30, 2020

ELDRIDGE-James Marvin Hesse, 70, of Eldridge, formerly of Davenport and Dixon, Iowa area, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Eldridge. Memorial services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary with visitation from 1-2 pm. His final resting place will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

James was born in Davenport on January 19, 1950. He was the son of Walter L. and Leota (Hackmann) Hesse. He was honorably discharged from the US Army where he served from 1970 to 1972. He worked for Nichols Homeshield and at Grass Groomers in Buffalo, IA prior to his retirement. He loved working on cars and especially fishing with his grandchildren. He was formerly married to Sandra L. Madison.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters: Amanda (Max) Schiller, Rock Island, Samantha (Paul) Kissell, Amber (Kevin) Petersen and Gabrielle (Will) Goemaat, all of Eldridge; grandchildren: Taylor Schiller, Alexis Kissell, Jasmine Bailey, Ciera Goemaat, Riley Kissell, Bryce Goemaat and Aiden Goemaat; great grandson, Lucas Fuhs-Fowler; siblings: Janet Raquet, Gerry (Ken) Whyte, Rose (Wayne) Meincke and Sharon (Chuck) Freeman; sister-in-law, Carol Hesse and special friends, Justin Caven and Melvin. His parents, brothers, Robert "Bob" and Charles "Chuck" and sister, Ruth (Ron) Thompson preceded him in death.